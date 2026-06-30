Win Luke Bryan Tickets with Cat Country and Western Ranch Supply
Selfies are fun. And a selfie of you with Luke Bryan could score you tickets to see Luke Bryan at MetraPark! Here's how to win:
- Now through July 10th, stop by Western Ranch Supply at 7305 Entryway Dr, Billings, MT 59101
- Find Luke Bryan somewhere in the store. Note: he's a little stiff.
- Take a selfie with Luke.
- Send us your Luke Bryan selfie using the Chat Button on the Cat Country Mobile App.
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On Saturday, July 18th, at noon, we'll invite 12 finalists to join us at Western Ranch Supply for some fun-filled Luke Bryan-themed games. Contestants will compete in:
- Lyric Lightning – Finish the next line of a Luke Bryan song.
- Name That Tune – Hear a 3-second clip of a Luke Bryan song. First to answer wins the point.
- Bonus Round: Luke Trivia Quickfire – Rapid-fire questions about Luke Bryan’s songs, albums, and career. First to answer correctly scores points.
The first-place finisher will win two tickets to Luke Bryan, July 31 at First Interstate Arena, plus a $100 Western Ranch Supply Gift Certificate. The 2nd- and 3rd-place finishers will each win two tickets to the concert.
About Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan has become one of the biggest stars in modern country music, blending upbeat party anthems with heartfelt ballads throughout a career that spans nearly two decades.
After moving to Nashville as a songwriter, he broke through as a recording artist with his 2007 debut album, I'll Stay Me. He has since released eight studio albums, earned more than two dozen No. 1 country singles, and sold millions of records worldwide.
In addition to his success on stage, Bryan has been a judge on American Idol since 2018, helping introduce a new generation of artists while remaining one of country music's most popular touring performers.
The 50 All-Time Best Luke Bryan Songs, Ranked
Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak
34 Pictures of Luke Bryan Young
Gallery Credit: Evan Paul