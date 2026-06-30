Selfies are fun. And a selfie of you with Luke Bryan could score you tickets to see Luke Bryan at MetraPark! Here's how to win:

Now through July 10th, stop by Western Ranch Supply at 7305 Entryway Dr, Billings, MT 59101

at 7305 Entryway Dr, Billings, MT 59101 Find Luke Bryan somewhere in the store. Note: he's a little stiff.

Take a selfie with Luke.

Send us your Luke Bryan selfie using the Chat Button on the Cat Country Mobile App.

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Credit TSM Credit TSM

On Saturday, July 18th, at noon, we'll invite 12 finalists to join us at Western Ranch Supply for some fun-filled Luke Bryan-themed games. Contestants will compete in:

Lyric Lightning – Finish the next line of a Luke Bryan song. ​

​ Name That Tune – Hear a 3-second clip of a Luke Bryan song. First to answer wins the point. ​

​ Bonus Round: Luke Trivia Quickfire – Rapid-fire questions about Luke Bryan’s songs, albums, and career . First to answer correctly scores points.

Credit Western Ranch Supply Credit Western Ranch Supply

The first-place finisher will win two tickets to Luke Bryan, July 31 at First Interstate Arena, plus a $100 Western Ranch Supply Gift Certificate. The 2nd- and 3rd-place finishers will each win two tickets to the concert.

Credit Live Nation, WRS, Canva Credit Live Nation, WRS, Canva

About Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan has become one of the biggest stars in modern country music, blending upbeat party anthems with heartfelt ballads throughout a career that spans nearly two decades.

After moving to Nashville as a songwriter, he broke through as a recording artist with his 2007 debut album, I'll Stay Me. He has since released eight studio albums, earned more than two dozen No. 1 country singles, and sold millions of records worldwide.

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In addition to his success on stage, Bryan has been a judge on American Idol since 2018, helping introduce a new generation of artists while remaining one of country music's most popular touring performers.

The 50 All-Time Best Luke Bryan Songs, Ranked Luke Bryan's massive catalog of songs perfectly walk the line between heartfelt and fun. Here are our 50 favorite hits and deep cuts. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak