Billings PD Arrest 17-Year-Old Early Sunday Morning on Homicide

A 17-year-old female is dead, and a 17-year-old male has been charged with "deliberate homicide," following a shooting early Sunday morning (12/6) in Billings.

Detectives were on the scene of the shooting according to the post on Twitter from Billings PD, and at 9:16am confirmed that a 17-year old female was deceased, and a 17-year old male had been arrested for homicide, and transported to youth services. An investigation into the homicide is on-going, according to the tweet from Lt. Wooley from the Billings Police Department.

