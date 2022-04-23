Billings Man Shot, Killed After Disturbance on Southgate Dr.

Billings Man Shot, Killed After Disturbance on Southgate Dr.

Credit: Google

Billings Police are actively investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead, according to a report on social media.

According to the post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, officers responded to a "disturbance between 2 males" just before 1 am MDT on Saturday (4/23) in the 4900 block of Southgate Drive.

Upon arrival, BPD discovered a 29-year-old Billings man had been shot and killed by a 19-year-old man, also a resident of Billings. According to the report, Billings Police officers detained all individuals who were involved in the shooting, but no arrests have been made at the time this article was published.

Credit: Google
The disturbance took place on Southgate Drive at America's Wild West nightclub, located just off of King Avenue East near the South Billings Blvd intersection.

According to the social media post, Billings Police detectives are on the scene of the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

