An investigation into another shooting in Billings is underway, according to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page.

This is the second report of a shooting in Billings in as many days, with BPD investigating another incident that "involved gun fire" on Sunday morning (1/17). According to Billings Police, officers responded to a "weapons call" in the area of 1600 Avenue D around 12:44am on Sunday, but suspects fled before BPD arrived. A 34-year old man who "arrived at a local hospital" for a non-life threatening injury, was reportedly struck with a round when a disturbance broke out in a parking lot, but BPD believes the victim wasn't involved in the incident.



A suspect in the Sunday morning (1/17) shooting has not been identified as of the posting of this story, but an investigation is on-going, according to the Twitter post from Sgt. Peterson of the Billings Police Department.

