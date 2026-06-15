One of Billings' longest-running community races is gearing up for another year, and if you're planning to head to Downtown Billings (or the hospital corridor) on Saturday morning, you'll want to plan for several road closures, detours, and lane closures in the area.

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Photo by Miguel A Amutio on Unsplash Photo by Miguel A Amutio on Unsplash

The 47th Annual Heart & Sole Run & Walk returns on Saturday, June 20, with hundreds of runners and walkers expected to hit the course. Hosted by Intermountain Health St. Vincent Regional Hospital and Montana Amateur Sports, the event has become a Father's Day weekend tradition in the Magic City.

Race day begins bright and early, with the 10K RRCA State Championship starting at 7:45 a.m. The 5K and 2-mile walk follow at 8:35 a.m. Organizers are also promoting a car and bike show, Run the Bases activities, and the Montana Active Life Festival as part of the day's festivities.

Photo by Miguel A Amutio on Unsplash Photo by Miguel A Amutio on Unsplash

Streets impacted by the run.

Of course, a race this size means a few temporary traffic headaches. According to organizers, the following streets will be impacted during the event:

Road Closures

Grandview Boulevard from North 30th Street to Virginia Lane (fully closed)

Poly Drive from Spruce Street to North 27th Street (closed)

Partial Closures

North 31st Street

North 29th Street

Beverly Hills Boulevard

Spruce Street

12th Avenue North from North 27th Street to North 25th Street

North 25th Street from 12th Avenue North to 9th Avenue North

Lane Closure

Northbound outside lane of North 27th Street from Mountain View Boulevard to the Roadway Inn

If your Saturday morning plans include heading through Downtown, give yourself a little extra time or consider an alternate route.

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For everyone else, it's another opportunity to cheer on local runners, enjoy a community tradition, and maybe even burn off a few calories before Father's Day weekend officially gets underway.

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