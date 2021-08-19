Billings Woman, Daughter Lose Everything in Fire: How to Help

Early Tuesday morning of this week, there was a fire at 10th and Custer that cost a woman and her daughter everything. I've lost crops and a building once, but never everything I owned.

The fire destroyed the main floor, a total loss, and the basement was wiped out by the water. The dogs were able to wake the family in time, but the cat was still in the house and had to be taken to the vet. $800 later, it's okay. I don't know if you folks have ever lost everything, but I can only imagine what that would be like. A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family, which is nice but families like that need things immediately. I was thinking this morning, what I could do, and it hit me. I have a whole house of furniture that I moved into the garage, preparing our Bozeman house to sell. I'm going to give all of it to the family, which will help them get back on their feet again. They could probably even use some women's clothing-- the women are 40 and 19 years of age. I would imagine now that they are also looking for another apartment or home to rent as well. Maybe some of you out there have an idea that could help fix that problem for them as they are currently in a hotel. If you have something that could help besides the GoFundMe, contribution, call Randy at 406-671-7130. It's his daughter and granddaughter.

We hear these stories all the time in Billings so let's all hope for a happy ending.