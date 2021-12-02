Here’s How to Help Families Devastated By Denton Fire in Montana

On Wednesday, December 1, a fire started in Montana's Judith Basin County and quickly spread into Fergus County, according to a press release from the Fergus County Sheriff's Office.

25 structures in the small town of Denton, Montana were destroyed in the fire. The structures included grain elevators and bridges. As a result of the fire, all 300 residents were evacuated. Evacuation orders are expected to be lifted Thursday, but the full extent of the damage isn't yet clear.

Initial investigation indicates that the fire was started by downed powerlines. Multiple homes in Denton were torched and completely destroyed.

On Wednesday, the Fergus County Sheriff's Office shared pictures of the fire on social media. The pictures show the destructive force of the fire that was fueled by high winds and dry conditions.

Fergus County Sheriff's Office

Many of the victims of the Denton Fire need help in order to rebuild after losing everything. If you're looking for a way to help or would like to make a donation, instructions on how to do so can be found below.

Financial Donation Information for Denton Fire Relief

The Montana Winter Fair has started a Denton Fire Relief Fund in coordination with local authorities in Fergus County. Direct donations via PayPal are accepted.

You can also drop off your donations to any Stockman Bank branch or the Montana Winter Fair checking account by mailing to:

Montana Winter Fair

PO Box 931

Lewistown, MT 59457

Be sure to include 'Denton Fire' in the memo.

All monetary proceeds will go to supporting firefighting efforts and local home, business, and ranch recovery.

Verified GoFundMe Campaigns for Denton Fire Relief

GoFundMe is proactively monitoring its platform for fundraisers created to help the residents of Denton. GoFundMe is committed to ensuring that all fundraisers mentioning Denton are vetted so that all donations get to their intended recipients.

The two fundraisers below have been verified by GoFundMe.

Food, Clothing, and Pet Supply Donations for Denton Fire Relief

If you are in the area and would like to make a donation of food, clothing, or pet supplies, please drop off any items at the Fergus County Fairgrounds in Lewistown until 6 PM today.

(h/t: Great Falls Tribune and Montana Radio Company)

