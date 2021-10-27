Billionaires Cannot Change The Weather

Democrats have decided to go after Billionaires to pay for their massive Climate Change bill pending in the Senate. The Original price tag was $3.5 trillion. There was some lack of support from members of their own party so they have reduced it to roughly 2 trillion dollars. The funding will come from an asset tax on billionaires.

According to the latest figures available, there are 640 billionaires in the United States. 640 wealthy Americans are not going to be able to pay for this program. Just think:

If we only could have taxed billionaires we could have prevented the desert from forming in the southwest.

If we could have taxed billionaires we could have stopped the glaciers from melting and forming the Great lakes.

If we could have only taxed billionaires we could have stopped the great sea from drying up and becoming the great plains that we live in now. We could have stopped the chalk flats from forming in Kansas the red rocks in Utah.

If we only could have taxed billionaires the great floods would have never formed the fertile Mississippi delta or the hurricanes would never have formed the everglades.

If we only would have taxed billionaires we could have prevented all the fires that burned half of the United States centuries ago or dried up the desert plains in New Mexico.

If we could have only taxed Billionaires the Grand canyon would be much shallower and the tornadoes wouldn't have wreaked havoc in Oklahoma.

We have finally learned that so many of our weather issues that have been happening for millions of years can all be solved by taxing billionaires. Stupid Republicans.

