Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett Playing Frontier Days
Cheyenne Frontier Days just revealed another impressive lineup of concerts for the World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo & Western Celebration.
Besides the PRCA Rodeo (July 18-26), PBR Last Cowboy Standing (July 20-21), and more live entertainment, here is the line-up of Frontier Nights (July 17-25) shows:
July 17 - Cody Johnson (with Aaron Watson)
July 19 - Trace Adkins
July 22 - Thomas Rhett (with Hardy)
July 24 - Eric Church (with Ashley McBride)
July 25 - Blake Shelton (with John King)
Tickets for all the Cheyenne Frontier Days concerts go on-sale Friday, December 13. To get more info, CLICK HERE.
