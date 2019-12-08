Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett Playing Frontier Days

Cheyenne Frontier Days just revealed another impressive lineup of concerts for the World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo & Western Celebration.

Besides the PRCA Rodeo (July 18-26), PBR Last Cowboy Standing (July 20-21), and more live entertainment, here is the line-up of Frontier Nights (July 17-25) shows:

July 17 - Cody Johnson (with Aaron Watson)

July 19 - Trace Adkins

July 22 - Thomas Rhett (with Hardy)

July 24 - Eric Church (with Ashley McBride)

July 25 - Blake Shelton (with John King)

Tickets for all the Cheyenne Frontier Days concerts go on-sale Friday, December 13. To get more info, CLICK HERE.

