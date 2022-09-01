Four Minutes and Twenty Seconds with B.o.B. on KISS FM!

Before you even realize it, six-time Grammy Award nominee B.o.B. will be in Billings at the Pub Station Tap Room. You'll likely remember B.o.B. from his debut single "Nothin On You" with Bruno Mars (Almost 400 MILLION views on YouTube!):

That single rocketed B.o.B. to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, and secured a three-time platinum status! WOW! As time progressed on, B.o.B. saw further success with hits such as...

Airplanes feat. Hayley Williams & Eminem

Magic feat. Rivers Cuomo

HeadBand feat. 2 Chainz

So Good

Strange Clouds feat. Lil Wayne

...and many more hits!

We got the chance to chat with B.o.B. over on 97.1 KISS FM about the incoming concert, what makes it unique, and the special Pre-Game package. Take a listen below:

If you're interested in this unique concert at The Pub Station, grab your tickets at the button below!