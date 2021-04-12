Win Tickets for Travis Tritt in Billings Before You Can Buy Them

When Erin Ferrell heard one of her favorite country performers was coming to the Magic City, she posted on Facebook that "it's a great day to be alive when Travis Tritt comes to town."

With 5 number one country singles, and an additional 15 songs that hit the top 10, Travis Tritt will bring all his chart topping music into Billings this summer, and we've got multiple ways you can WIN you way into the show.

Travis Tritt will play First Interstate Arena in MetraPark on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Tickets for the concert will go on-sale to the general public this Friday (4/16) at 10am, but Cat Country 102.9 listeners will have multiple ways to "beat the box office."

Here are 3 ways you can WIN TICKETS for Travis Tritt in Billings on July 31:

Download the free Cat Country 102.9 mobile app, because we're doing secret ticket giveaways, and the only way to know when to call in and win is to have the app.

the free Cat Country 102.9 mobile app, because we're doing secret ticket giveaways, and the only way to know when to call in and win is to have the app. Listen to the Breakfast Flakes, Mark and Paul, every morning in the 7am hour. They will announce the Travis Tritt Song of the Day, and anytime it plays later in the day, be the correct caller to WIN a pair of tickets.

to the Breakfast Flakes, Mark and Paul, every morning in the 7am hour. They will announce the Travis Tritt Song of the Day, and anytime it plays later in the day, be the correct caller to WIN a pair of tickets. Enter to win below for a chance to win two (2) Travis Tritt tickets for his July 31 concert at First Interstate Arena. We'll select a winner at random this Friday (4/16) at 9am.

Cat Country 102.9 will have an exclusive Travis Tritt pre-sale this Thursday (4/15), where you can purchase tickets before the general public. Make sure you have the Cat Country mobile app, and listen this Thursday to get details about buying tickets early.

