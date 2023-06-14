Montana Rancher Could Never Be a Snowbird in This City

I know one thing, I'll never be a snowbird in Arizona. It may be your thing or dream to get away from the winter weather in Montana, but I'll stay and take my chances.

I took some time over the weekend to go visit my kids down in the Phoenix area and that place is crazy. Its sheer size is something I never realized. Arizona is the 6th largest state in America but it is Phoenix that will surprise you. It just keeps going and going.

I know it has all of its areas around it that say that are different but it's all connected. Mesa, Scottsdale, and Glendale are all Phoenix to me. Everyone is right on top of everyone else.

I went to a ball game to watch the Diamondbacks play and it took us an hour and a half to get to the stadium and we never left town. The interstates and state highways are always packed and it's a good place to make sure your will is up to date.

Some people love it; great, I just can't live like that. No space it seems like someone is always in your bubble. Their water is awful, real metallic, so everyone down there has an R.O. system or they get the big jugs filled to drink.

I can see where 70-degree weather and sun would feel good in the winter but you can travel and find different spots for that and always come home. Our winters aren't that bad to make me want to spend 4 or 5 months there. 4or 5 days were hard enough.

