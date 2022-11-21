Mark’s Gotten Around… to a Few Favorite Concerts Outside of Montana

We just wrapped up the flyaway for a winner to see Carrie Underwood in Tampa, FL. Now we started a new contest today where you can win a flyaway to go see Morgan Wallen at some secret location.

And because I was curious, I looked on Morgan's website. He's only got five more concerts scheduled. One of which is in Canada. And one is in Australia. So I'm assuming that we will find out the destination when he announces some more dates.

This got me thinking about concerts that I've flown to see. And the only time that I've flown was to see Elton John and Billy Joel in Las Vegas in 2006. And while it was something that I'll always remember, I don't need to go back there. Been there. Done that. Got the t-shirt and hat.

Now, I have seen concerts at other venues, but I've always driven to those. The gorge at George, WA is a beautiful spot to see a show. As is Red Rocks in Morrison, CO. Red Rocks is a city park. It's a neat place to go even if there's no concert going on.

I've never been to Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay in San Diego, but it looks like a beautiful venue to see a show at. Same with the Hollywood Bowl.

Another concert I'd like to attend would be a Jimmy Buffett concert that you attend in your boat. We don't get a lot of those here in Montana. And Parrot Head tailgates are legendary. Fins up!

