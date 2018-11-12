Chicken And Waffles Now In Billings

I've mentioned Chicken and Waffles to people before and usually get either a bewildered look or some sort of disgust expressed; however, for those in the know chicken and waffles go together just fine.

The only place I know to get something similar is at Tiny's Sunday breakfast buffet. They have their awesome fried chicken on the buffet and usually some kind of french toast or waffle stick things, but as of today KFC has launched their version available now through the end of the year.

It's usually labeled as a "southern thing", but to my knowledge they originated in Harlem, New York. Growing up in Tennessee I never had them, but I lived in LA for a while when I was 19 and discovered Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles. Good stuff, but not worth staying in California.