Tacos and Tequila. Best Bets for Cinco de Mayo in Billings

Cinco de Mayo is kind of like St Patrick's Day for a lot of us. You don't have to be Irish to enjoy a Guinness and corned beef and you sure as heck don't have to be Mexican to enjoy tacos! Seriously, who doesn't love a good taco? Hard or soft shell, chicken, beef, shrimp, or fish tacos...this simple, or sometimes complex, food item is loved by nearly everyone. Even a bad taco is usually pretty good. This weekend, you've got a chance to sample some of the best tacos in town, all at one location.

Tacos and Tequila at the Billings Depot Saturday 5/7

Cinco is obviously on the 5th, but the celebration continues on Saturday, May 7th at the Depot with the annual Tacos and Tequila Event. Sample a variety of tacos from local restaurants and various margaritas by Blind Bison. A $35 entry fee includes 6 "tickets" to use at your choice of vendors (a ticket can be used for food or drink). Additional tickets are $3. You can get tickets HERE.

Best bets for tacos in Billings.

Montana is not known as a haven for fantastic Mexican food (as transplants from southwestern states like to mention every time you try to talk about Mexican food in Montana), but when I need tacos in my belly, here are a few of my favorite picks around Billings.

La Tinga

After the success of their Bozeman location, La Tinga brought their amazing, authentic Mexican food to Billings. Located downtown next door to the Art House Cinema, don't overlook this fantastic little restaurant when you're craving real-deal Mexican food.

Guadalajara

I've found their service and food quality have been consistently good every visit. Their menu is huge and my brother always orders their flank steak when he's in town. Make sure you get one of their house margaritas on the rocks. So good.

Taco Treat

I know, I know. The classic, soft corn shell, beef taco from Taco Treat is probably the least "authentic" taco in town, but I love them. Founded in Great Falls, Taco Treat is decidedly "Montana-Mexican" food. Their basic combo of seasoned meat, shredded lettuce, a pile of American cheese, and their signature sauce somehow work wonderfully. A co-worker and I had a lengthy conversation about Taco Treat's taco sauce. We decided it's definitely the sauce that make them so good.

Sarah's

This small, downtown restaurant is considered by many to be one of the most authentic Mexican places in Billings. Fresh ingredients, family recipes, and locally owned, make sure you hit up Sarah's next time you're in the mood for a taco.

Jake's Downtown

What? A steakhouse for tacos? Have I lost my mind? No, I have not. But you might just lose yours when you try the fish tacos at Jake's. They are to die for. I could eat them every day.

Don Luis

Another downtown spot for great Mexican food, Don Luis was renovated in 2020 when the television show 'Restaurant: Impossible' came to town. The menu and decor were updated, while they retained some of their favorite menu items.

Fiesta Mexicana

This family restaurant took over the old Dos Macho's location on S. 24th St West and they have a second location in the former Laurel Guadalajara's building. The fried ice cream is a fantastic way to finish your meal. A full bar and great margaritas will help you get into the Cinco de Mayo spirit.

Los Maya's

Don't overlook this hidden gem, especially if you are looking for more authentic Mexican food. They're in the Albertsons shopping center at 12th and Grand. Instead of Americanized Tex-Mex, you'll find legit dishes with family recipes passed down from generations. A small Mexican market is located next door. Stop in for hard-to-find ingredients for your at-home fiesta.