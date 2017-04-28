Thinkstock

Students! If you're looking for a great career in the auto body business, this is for you! The 1st annual City College Poker Run is coming up tomorrow and you're invited.

American Auto Body in conjunction with the City College, Track Side Auto Body, Hank’s Auto Body, AA Truck Collision, Big Sky Collision Center, Carstar, Denny Menholt Chevrolet, and Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Billings are hosting an Auto Body Poker Run tomorrow from 1-5.

Check in is at 12:45 tomorrow at the City College Campus 3803 Central Avenue. Meet at the Tech Building Commons. This is a free event for junior high and high school students and parents are encouraged to be there too.

This is a chance for students and parents to learn about all of the career opportunities available in the collision repair industry.

The Auto Body Poker run will begin at the City College and will travel to different body shop sponsors. At each shop students and their parents will have an opportunity to explore body shops and ask questions. Each collision repair facility will provide students with a playing card. Students will use the cards they have collected to create the best poker hand they can, then turn their cards in at City College. The best poker hand will be eligible for prizes. Prizes include gift cards to Rib and Chop House, tools, tablets, and much more.

If you have questions, contact City College New Student Services at 247-3007.