I had several home improvement projects on my plate this summer. Some of them were not optional, like replacing my water heater (and the damaged subfloor from the leaky old water heater). The optional projects haven't been done yet because I've been too far too busy. Aren't we all?

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Perhaps I'll get to them this Fall. Or maybe I won't.

Regardless, if you love getting home improvement ideas, talking with local contractors, grabbing flyers, business cards, and lots of amazing freebies, you'll want to put the Fall Home Improvement Show on your radar.

It opens at noon on Friday, September 11, and runs through Sunday, September 13, at 5 PM at the Expo Center at MetraPark. Hosted by Rimrock Promotions, the 33rd annual show is the largest in the region, with over 400 vendors and exhibits showcasing their products and services.

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Win over $45,000 in prizes at the Fall Home Improvement Show.

Attendees at the Fall Home Improvement Show have the opportunity to win some seriously big-ticket items, several with retail values in the thousands. People will win exterior remodels, new windows, a 95% efficient gas furnace, a $2,000 Serta Mattress set, and so much more.

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An exclusive prize for Cat Country Fans.

The Fall Home Improvement show has allotted a special prize, just for Cat Country listeners! Enter below for your chance to win the Yeti Cooler Package courtesy of Comfort Heating and Cooling.

Whether you are looking to heat up or cool down, Comfort Heating and A/C has you covered with a Yeti Roadie Cooler and 2 Yeti Yonder Water Bottles

Contestants must live in the Billings/Laurel area and must be 18+ to enter. Winners will be drawn/announced on September 11 and can claim their prize at the Fall Home Show information booth during the show.

The New Fastest Growing Towns In Montana For 2026 According to census data , these Montana towns had the most population growth in 2025. Gallery Credit: Nick Northern