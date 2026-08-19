Food truck fans, unite! In the last decade or so, food trucks have become an integral part of the food scene in the Billings area. From ethnic specialties to some of the best smashburgers you'll ever shove in your mouth, there's a food truck for you.

Read More: Best Public High Schools in Montana 2026

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

If you love great food, live music, and supporting a good cause, clear your calendar for Saturday, August 29. That’s when the 8th annual Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone returns to the Armed Forces Reserve Center (2915 Gabel Road) from noon to 7 PM.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

The hardest part might be picking your favorite truck.

Hosted by the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings, this family-friendly fundraiser isn’t just about stuffing your stomach with some of the best grub in town; it’s about giving back to those who’ve served.

Over 40 of the finest food and beverage trucks from the area will take over the parking lot for the afternoon.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Proceeds benefit Veteran organizations in the Billings area.

10% of gross revenue from food truck sales, along with gate and beer sales, goes straight to Montana nonprofits that support Veterans. Since launching in 2018, the Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone has raised more than $300,000 for local charities.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, organizers said they have adjusted the admission policy this year to a "suggested" minimum donation of $5 per person.

However, they're flexible. Veterans and kids 12 and under get in for free again this year. The day’s soundtrack will be awesome too, with live music throughout the afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

Several military vehicles will be on the grounds to explore. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Several military vehicles will be on the grounds to explore. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Let the kids run wild at the play area.

A Kid’s Zone will keep the youngsters busy with inflatables, games, and activities, while a special Veterans Resource Area will feature more than 20 organizations offering information and support.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Vote for your favorites.

Attendees can vote for their favorite food trucks, and local "celebrity" judges will be on hand to crown the champions. There will be some seating available, but feel free to bring a lawn chair or blanket, as there are plenty of grassy areas to plop down and picnic in style.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

The Breakfast Exchange Club is part of Exchange, America’s premier service club. Members work year-round to promote Americanism, support kids and families, help prevent child abuse, and much more, building friendships along the way.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

The New Fastest Growing Towns In Montana For 2026 According to census data , these Montana towns had the most population growth in 2025. Gallery Credit: Nick Northern