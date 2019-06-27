Coming Up: “Future of Ag Tour” in Great Falls
Our friend "Sarge" with KINX Radio in Great Falls told us about a great event coming up in July.
They'll take you out to the wheat fields, the canola fields, and give you a first-hand look at the pulse crops that Montana has taken the lead in. To make it even better- you'll wind up at the Celtic Cowboy in Great Falls for drinks and appetizers at the end of the day.
"The Future of Ag Tour" takes place July 11th. Click here to register, and for more details at the Great Falls Chamber website.
Tentative Schedule:
8:30am - Meet up at Cargill
9:30am - Bus Departs Cargill for Canola Field
11:30am - Head to Oasis for Lunch
1:30pm - Bus Departs for Field Tour of Pulse Crops and Wheat and Barley Crops
3:30pm - Arrive at Cargill for Tour and Speaker
5:00pm - Head to Celtic Cowboy for drinks and apps