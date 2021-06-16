Concert Fundraiser for Billings Teen Friday (6/18) at the 406

A 17-year-old Billings teen named Jayden Lewis has been fighting a tough battle with some challenging medical conditions. In 2019, he was diagnosed with metastatic Osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. Since then he's undergone six chemo treatments, 50 doses of radiation and two lung thoracotomies. His medical team was forced to amputate his leg in May at a Houston hospital.

Credit: Mya Lewis - Townsquare Media

The party is Friday, June 18th from 6 - 11 pm at the 406 Kitchen and Taproom.

The West High student is now cancer free, but he'll soon be returning to Texas for 8 to 10 weeks of recovery and rehabilitation. The party and concert at 406 Kitchen & Taproom on Friday, June 18th is a fundraiser to help defray the family's medical expenses.

Credit: 406 Kitchen & Taproom, used with permission

Catch performances from two of Billings favorite local bands.

Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk and Arterial Drive will be playing outdoors on the 406 Kitchen and Taproom lower parking lot. Arterial Drive noted on their Facebook page, this event will be their first live gig in over a year and fans are looking forward to the show.

Courtesy Arterial Drive, used with permission

Don't forget to bring cash for silent auction items.

The Billings community is generous when it comes to donating auction items for fundraisers, and this event will have lots of cool stuff you could win. Burgers and chips (donated by US Foods) will be available and two outdoor bars will offer drinks. A percentage of total sales will be given to the Lewis family.

Come hang out at the 406 on Friday night. The forecast looks great for an outdoor party and their rooftop deck and multiple patios (with misters!) are a great place to catch some local live music while helping out a family in need.

