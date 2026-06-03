Billings Golfers: The Tumbleweed Hole-in-One Contest Sounds Like a Blast
I am not a good golfer. At all. I think I played once last year and haven't hit a bucket of balls yet this spring. Occasionally, I'll chip one around in my yard, drinking beers and hoping (on a 50/50 chance) that my dog will retrieve it.
That said, I do enjoy the game, and a hole-in-one contest is right up my alley. I feel like Hole-in-One challenges are fun for golfers of all abilities, and the upcoming Tumbleweed Hole-in-One Shootout sounds like a fantastic time. It's on July 11th at Eagle Rock.
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The event, presented by Western Security Bank, is from 6 PM to 9 PM.
Golfers buy 10 shots for $20 to attempt a hole-in-one. If you do, you win $10,000. Making things even more fun, the hole will be on a floating island on the pond by the 18th green.
Tumbleweeds Hole-in-One Challenge will have food trucks, music, beverages, and, I would assume, other raffles and chances to win prizes. Spectators, sponsors, and supporters of Tumbleweed are expected on the grounds, adding to the festive atmosphere.
Even if you're not a great golfer, this seems like a really good time. It's not a big commitment, you don't have to stress about letting your teammates down, Eagle Rock has a sweet patio, and it's all for a great cause.
About Tumbleweed.
Tumbleweed is a valuable resource in the Billings area, serving young people who are going through difficult times.
Tumbleweed meets at-risk youth and young adults where they are and strives to create a continuum of care, making space for hope and opportunity.
Founded in 1976, Tumbleweed is a non-profit, community-based agency serving homeless, trafficked, runaway, and otherwise at-risk youth and their families and support systems.
Come on out to Eagle Rock Golf Course on July 11.
Admission to the party is $10. You can buy a $20 entry (or two, or three?) for the Hole-in-One Challenge. You might win $10,000, but more importantly, you'll make a difference. Get tickets and more info HERE.
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Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll