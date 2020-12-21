CONFIRMED: Santa Will Fly Over Billings Christmas Eve

News posted on the Billings Christmas Lights website has confirmed that Santa will be flying over the Magic City again this year (weather permitting), thanks to the special elves at Billings Flying Service. As of today (12/21) the forecast for Christmas Eve looks agreeable for his magical flight.

Santa is expected to hit the sky around 5:15 pm on Christmas Eve. His general route will be: Blue Creek Road area to the Southside, then off to Lockwood, Downtown, Billings Heights, West End (Rimrock area), Laurel, West End (Zoo MT area) and finally returning near Blue Creek. He usually flies over my neighborhood right between our traditional Christmas Eve dinner and church.

The Billings Christmas Lights website says they'll be using a flight tracking app to follow the Jolly dudes journey this year, but perhaps it's easier to simply keep an eye to the sky and listen for the thundering thump-thump-thump sound of the "reindeers" hooves.

NOTE: The Blain family has requested no public viewing from Santa's take-off spot this year, please be respectful of their request.