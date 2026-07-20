Summer in Montana flashes by in the blink of an eye, which means parents are starting to think about school supplies, backpacks, and getting the kids back into a routine in just over a month. If that shopping list is already giving your wallet anxiety, here's an event you'll want to put on your calendar.

The Southside Back to School Carnival & Resource Fair is returning to Billings on Saturday, August 1, with four hours of free family fun, plus resources to help students head back to the classroom ready for a successful school year.

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The event runs from 10 AM to 2 PM at South Park.

Organizers have packed the day with plenty to keep kids entertained, including bounce houses, a climbing wall, face painting, carnival rides and games, clown entertainment, snow cones, and cotton candy. Even better? It's all free.

Beyond the fun, families can also connect with community resource providers and learn about services and support available in the Billings area. Free backpacks and school supplies will be available while supplies last, helping ease some of the financial burden many families face this time of year.

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Organizers plan to serve hamburgers, hot dogs, snow cones, cotton candy, and more throughout the day.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Sometimes it takes a community.

Events like this are a great reminder that Billings has a lot of people and organizations, like Family Tree Nurturing Center, working together to support local families. Whether you're looking for school supplies, community resources, or just a free Saturday activity with the kids, this looks like a great way to kick off the new school year.

The Southside Back to School Carnival & Resource Fair is presented by the Southside Neighborhood Task Force, Family Tree Nurturing Center, and community partners. For more information, call 406-252-9799.

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