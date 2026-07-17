WIN TICKETS: Trace Adkins Is Coming to Billings on August 2
Country fans in Billings have just a couple of weeks left to snag tickets to see one of the most well-known voices in country music.
Trace Adkins is bringing his 30th Anniversary Tour to the Alberta Bair Theater on Sunday, August 2, and if you've been a country fan anytime over the last three decades, chances are you know every word to at least a handful of his hits. His deep, baritone voice is instantly recognizable.
Read More: Montana Breweries Win Big at World Beer Cup
Adkins has been lighting up stages for decades.
From (This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing and Every Light in the House to You're Gonna Miss This, Ladies Love Country Boys, and, of course, Honky Tonk Badonkadonk, Adkins has built one of the most recognizable careers in country music.
The Louisiana native has sold more than 12 million albums since his debut album Dreamin' Out Loud dropped in 1996. Along the way, he's racked up 40 Country Radio hits, earned multiple awards, and even carved out a successful acting career.
His Billings stop comes after touring with Blake Shelton on the Friends & Heroes Tour and following his own What Color's Your Wild Tour, making this anniversary run a celebration of three decades of country music success.
The show gets underway at 7 PM, August 2, at the beautiful Alberta Bair Theater in downtown Billings. Tickets start at $77 + fees, and are on sale now through the Alberta Bair Theater box office and online.
How about some free tickets to Trace Adkins?
Cat Country 102.9 has your chance to win tickets! Drop your details in the entry form below for your chance to win. Winner(s) will be selected at random from all entries on Monday, July 27th.
Trace Adkins' Top 20 Songs: Love Songs, Military Tributes + Songs to Shake Your Country Butt To
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
The 50 All-Time Best Luke Bryan Songs, Ranked
Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak