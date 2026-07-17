Country fans in Billings have just a couple of weeks left to snag tickets to see one of the most well-known voices in country music.

Trace Adkins is bringing his 30th Anniversary Tour to the Alberta Bair Theater on Sunday, August 2, and if you've been a country fan anytime over the last three decades, chances are you know every word to at least a handful of his hits. His deep, baritone voice is instantly recognizable.

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Alberta Bair Theater - Credit Michael Foth, TSM Alberta Bair Theater - Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Adkins has been lighting up stages for decades.

From (This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing and Every Light in the House to You're Gonna Miss This, Ladies Love Country Boys, and, of course, Honky Tonk Badonkadonk, Adkins has built one of the most recognizable careers in country music.

The Louisiana native has sold more than 12 million albums since his debut album Dreamin' Out Loud dropped in 1996. Along the way, he's racked up 40 Country Radio hits, earned multiple awards, and even carved out a successful acting career.

His Billings stop comes after touring with Blake Shelton on the Friends & Heroes Tour and following his own What Color's Your Wild Tour, making this anniversary run a celebration of three decades of country music success.

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The show gets underway at 7 PM, August 2, at the beautiful Alberta Bair Theater in downtown Billings. Tickets start at $77 + fees, and are on sale now through the Alberta Bair Theater box office and online.

Trace Adkins - Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images Trace Adkins - Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

How about some free tickets to Trace Adkins?

Cat Country 102.9 has your chance to win tickets! Drop your details in the entry form below for your chance to win. Winner(s) will be selected at random from all entries on Monday, July 27th.

Trace Adkins' Top 20 Songs: Love Songs, Military Tributes + Songs to Shake Your Country Butt To Trace Adkins is one of the most versatile country music singers of the last generation, and this list of his Top 20 Songs proves it. Emotional ballads, stunning throwbacks, painful heartbreakers and meaningful songs of faith are scattered across his nearly 30-year catalog. Then, there are a whole lot of songs that make you want to shake your behind.

Scroll through to find 20 great Trace Adkins songs , ranked. You can almost break his career into three acts: The tender beginning, his more rowdy commercial peak and his pensive later years. While he has just three No. 1 hits, Adkins' wide range of subject matter and ability to use his voice in so many fascinating ways makes him an essential 21st century artist. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes