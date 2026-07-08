Smoking cigarettes has been on the decline for years. Back in the 1960s, nearly half of all adults smoked. Today, data reveal that roughly 11% of adults in the US are puffing on cancer sticks. The percentage of youth who smoke has been dropping like a rock, too... Since peaking at 36% in 1997, it's now down to 3.8% according to the American Lung Association.

However, millions of Americans still smoke.

I used to be one of them. In fact, I would use chewing tobacco AND cigarettes, frequently at the same time. After the Treasure State passed the Montana Clean Indoor Air Act in 2005, part of being a smoker meant taking it outside the bar.

Comedian Matt Banwart, who did a show in Billings last month, recently shared a TikTok clip about the best bars to "rip cigs" in the Magic City. His take is pretty funny, and I agree with 4 out of his top 5 places to puff down a cigarette.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

#5 - The "bar-muda" triangle of The Squire, Bullwackers, and the American Legion.

The comedian said, "I know there's a road in the middle, but it feels like one giant parking lot, strategically designed to rip cigs. All these establishments have an outdoor ashtray for a reason."

Club 90 - Credit Google Maps Club 90 - Credit Google Maps

#4 - Club 90

One of my favorite dives in Billings, the 90 is a great little bar. Banwart thinks it's an awesome place to rip cigs outside because there's a wellness store directly across the parking lot (Juro's). The irony, right? His take,

The parking lot's a battlefield in the war, bad habits versus good habits.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

#3 - The Rainbow

Drawn in by the vintage signage at the Bow, the comedian says, "Nothing pairs better with neon signs than ripping cigs." Plus, at the Rainbow, you're bound to make several new friends on the sidewalk who would love to bum a cig from you.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

#2 - The Crystal Lounge

Locals may have mixed opinions about getting Crystalized, but comedians, musicians, and celebrities have all come through the Crystal's doors over the years. Banwart said,

...the interior, the exterior, the signage out front, right on a corner. If you're someone who rips cigs outdoors, this establishment is a must-visit location.

While I no longer rip cigs, I concur.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

#1 - The Monte

The comedian gave The Monte his top pick for standing out front to smoke, saying, "It's perfect." Not coincidentally, this is where he performed on June 21.

He also gave the Montana Brewing Company an honorable mention, saying, "America just loves a fenced-in patio on a main street." Although I'm pretty sure you can not smoke on the patio at MBC. Perhaps he meant outside of the little fence. Then, by all means, light 'em up.

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