Best Wishes to These Country Stars Who Got Engaged or Married in 2019!

Love is in the Nashville air! The year 2019 has been a good one, relationship-wise, for a number of country artists.

The biggest marriage of 2019 was, of course, Miranda Lambert's surprise wedding to New York police officer Brendan McLoughlin. The country superstar — who divorced her first husband, Blake Shelton, in 2015 — met and married her new husband in the span of only a few months.

Both rising singer-songwriter Devin Dawson and country singer/DJ Chuck Wicks popped the question in early March, and they've already tied the knot with their respective significant others. In fact, there were a few other country artists who got both engaged and married this year.

Who else is hearing wedding bells? Read on!

Country Singers Who Got Married or Engaged in 2019

