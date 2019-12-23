Blake Shelton has won awards, had hit records and even stars on one of the most popular shows on television today. But never have we seen him smile quite as big as he did when he climbed into a NASCAR stock car on Wednesday (Dec. 4).

As part of the Burnout on Broadway event in Nashville, Shelton got the chance to ride alongside friend and NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer for some old-fashioned burnouts on the streets of Nashville.

And yes, there is video!

Bowyer says Shelton couldn’t believe the ride he got to take.

“Why is this thing shaking so bad?” the driver says Shelton asked, according to a tweet he shared on Thursday (Dec. 5). “I think they forgot to put the shocks on it or something. I’m talking violent!”

Fellow country star Jake Owen also got in on the fun: He got to take a rowdy ride with NASCAR drive Kevin Harvick.

Once the burnouts were through, Shelton stuck around to perform at his Ole Red bar as part of the Bash on Broadway festivities.

NASCAR drivers and fans ascended on Nashville this past week, preparing for their season-ending awards celebration, which took place on Thursday (Dec. 5).

Shelton’s connection to the NASCAR community goes way back: In 2015, the Oklahoma native helped open the NASCAR season, teaming up with NBC to sing the opening theme song for all of their telecasts. He also was a frequent visitor to some of the tracks on the NASCAR circuit.