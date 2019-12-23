POLL: What Is Your Favorite Country Christmas Song?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​

I love this time of year. Christmas makes me feel like a giddy 10-year-old every single year. It also helps that Amber, my co-host here at Taste of Country Nights, got us each Christmas coffee mugs that we have been rockin' for a couple weeks now. We also blast country Christmas songs while we are preparing for our show every night.

My favorite country Christmas song, this year, has been "Do You Hear What I Hear" by Carrie Underwood. She has an amazing voice that I'm very familiar with, teamed up with a song that I'm familiar with, and it gets me in the Christmas spirit every single time.

Amber says her all-time favorite country Christmas song is "Ribbons and Bows" by Kacey Musgraves. She has been listening to that song this whole Christmas season, while she decorates and while we are preparing the show every night as well.

What is your favorite country Christmas song?