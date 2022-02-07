Add another big concert to the summer of 2022 with the announcement of multi-award-winning country music band Lonestar coming to Billings.

Cat Country 102.9 presents an evening with Lonestar at the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday, June 11, where the band will feature songs from their new album of re-recorded hit songs including No News, I'm Already There, and the number one power ballad Amazed.

We’ve all played these songs live so much that we’ve morphed them over the years and play them a little bit differently. In re-recording them, it was taking all the different things that we have done and harnessing it into the best direction for today. -Dean Sams, keyboards, acoustic guitar, and background vocals

Tickets for Lonestar at Alberta Bair Theater on June 11 will go on sale this Friday, February 11 at 10 am. Tickets start at $35 plus fees and will be available at the ABT box office on Third Avenue North, by phone 406-256-6052, or CLICK HERE.

