Country Music Legend Will Play Billings, Win Tickets to Concert

Singer, songwriter, producer, and actor Clint Black will perform in Billings along with his wife, Lisa Hartman-Black later this year.

The "Mostly Hits and The Mrs. Tour" will stop at the Alberta Bair Theater on December 10 and will feature special guest Lily Pearl Black.

In 1989, Clint Black had 5 consecutive songs hit number one on the country music chart from his album Killin' Time and in his career, Black has earned 22 total number ones and sold over 20 million records.

Lisa Hartman-Black gained fame in the '80s for her role on the popular TV drama Knots Landing, and in 1999 joined her husband on the duet "When I Said I Do," which was nominated for a Grammy award.

Tickets for "Mostly Hits and The Mrs. Tour" at Alberta Bair Theater go on sale Friday (7/29), but you can win tickets before you can buy them by entering to win below.

Some other great country acts will be playing ABT, including Trace Adkins (8/2), Collin Raye & Aaron Tippin (9/15), and in February 2023 Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss perform in Billings.

">CLICK HERE to see the Alberta Bair Theater calendar of events.

