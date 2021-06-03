Josh Turner Coming to Billings, Playing Alberta Bair Theater

Pub Station presents multiple-platinum selling county star Josh Turner on Thursday, September 30 at the newly renovated Alberta Bair Theater.

Alberta Bair Theater announced their 2021-2022 series on Thursday afternoon (6/3), and it included an eclectic lineup of acts, including Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, The Choir of Man, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory: The Musical, Beautiful: The Carole King Story, and much more.

Tickets for the Josh Turner concert at Alberta Bair Theater will go on-sale Friday, June 11 at 10am MDT, and will be available at ThePubStation.com, AlbertaBairTheater.org, or by calling 406-256-6052. You can also purchase at the Alberta Bair box office at 2801 3rd Avenue North.

For nearly two decades, Turner has been one of country music’s most recognizable voices, selling more than 8.5 million units and amassing more than 2.5 billion global streams. He has never kept his reverence for traditional country music a secret, but, with this latest album, Josh Turner is definitely in a Country State of Mind.

Tickets for Josh Turner at Alberta Bair will be $38, $48, and $58 in advance, and day of show.

A special online only presale for Josh Turner tickets will be open Wednesday (6/9) at 10am through Thursday (6/10) at 10pm for Pub Station Facebook followers and email subscribers.

Pub Station is also presenting Jordan Davis at the Red Oxx Events Lawn on Friday, July 9. Tickets for that show are available now by clicking HERE

