The Alberta Bair Theater is celebrating 30 years of bringing the excitement of the Performing Arts to Big Sky Country. Today they released their lineup for the 2017-20108 season.

From their Broadway Series that includes Cinderella, RENT and Jersey Boys to their Fox Series that will include Dance Theatre of Harlem, Swan lake, and a Charlie Brown Christmas, this season will not disappoint.

The season kicks off with and ABT select performance September 6th with Bonnie Raitt. Other select performances include Croce: Two Generations of American Music, Moon Mouse and one of my very favorites Wizard of Oz.

Wizard of Oz will take place at MetraPark this year as the theater will be undergoing some badly need renovations and improvements.

More details on the 2017-2018 season are available at albertabairtheater.org.