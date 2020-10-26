Detour for Travelers on Rimrock Rd, 27th Street Project Update

Motorists who use Rimrock Road to get into and out of downtown Billings may encounter a detour until further notice, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

Rimrock Road is temporarily closed at Normal Avenue, just before the main entrance to the Montana State University Billings campus, for "a waterline project," according to a information text sent out by MDOT.

No date for when Rimrock Road will reopen at Normal Avenue was provided.

The Montana Department of Transportation also reported signal work is underway between 1st Avenue South, and State Avenue in Downtown Billings. Expect single lane traffic through that area, and slight delays during peak-traffic hours.

Construction on the south end of the project will continue to result in shoulder closures, single lane traffic for 2-3 block distances, and 1-2 block detours for pedestrians in all the designated work areas. All traffic (including pedestrian traffic) should expect detours from lanes and sidewalks and related short delays. -Montana Department of Transportation

According to the Montana Department of Transportation website, the 27th Street improvement project began in September of 2019, and includes rehabilitation of the asphalt roadway, replacement of signal lights to LED's, and upgraded curbs to meet ADA requirements.

To get updates via text from the Montana Department of Transportation regarding the 27th Street Improvement project, Text '27thstreet' to 555888.