Did Schumer Force Bullock to Run for Senate?

Did Chuck Schumer force Bullock to run, or has Bullock been lying this entire time?

Those are the basic questions Montanans are asking, as reports from The New York Times and Politico suggest that liberal Governor Steve Bullock (D-MT) is about to jump in to the US Senate race, challenging the popular incumbent Senator Steve Daines (R-MT).

The New York Times quoted Bullock adviser Matt McKenna who said, "I don’t have anything for you," adding:

After months of insisting he would not challenge Senator Steve Daines, Mr. Bullock, who ran for president last year, has told Democrats in the last week he is now inclined to run in what would immediately become one of the marquee Senate races of 2020. Mr. Bullock has only a few days to finalize his decision: The filing deadline to run in Montana is Monday.

The New York Times also reported on Bullock's pro gun-control agenda that is certain to hurt him with Montana voters.

Politico is saying that it "is not a done deal that Bullock will run," but the Montana GOP isn't buying it:

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) was even more aggressive:

"Succumbing to overtures from national Democrats like Chuck Schumer and Barack Obama, Steve Bullock is giving a foolish senate run another look," said NRSC spokesperson Nathan Brand. "Whether it's his support for removing President Trump from office, banning guns, or allowing a top staffer to prey on women, Bullock lacks the character and values Montanans expect from a senator."

Trump Victory Spokesperson Samantha Zager added:

Steve Bullock shirked his responsibilities as governor to pursue his own political aspirations on the national stage – and failed miserably. Now, he’s hoping Montanans have forgotten his botched presidential bid (along with months of insistence that he wouldn’t run for Senate), but in reality, a run for Senate would do nothing but set Bullock up for embarrassment right in his own backyard.

PRIOR POST FROM FEBRUARY 26, 2020

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the lead Democrat in the United States Senate, traveled to Montana last weekend to pressure Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) into running for the Senate in the 2020 elections.

Schumer is hoping that Bullock will jump into the race to challenge the popular incumbent Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), who just received the endorsement of the Iron Workers union earlier this week.

Politico reports that Bullock refused to comment on the story, adding:

The meeting between Bullock and Schumer comes several weeks after the governor sat down in Washington with former President Barack Obama, underscoring how widespread the desire is within the party for him to run.

The Helena IR also confirmed the visit with Bullock's office, and shared this response:

"The governor has spoken with Sen. Schumer just like he's spoken with many others. Nothing has changed," the spokeswoman said in an email.

You might recall Bullock first announced his official campaign for president following Montana's 2019 legislative session in a disastrous announcement where Bullock struggled to name his greatest accomplishment as governor.

Here's what I posted back in May of 2019 when Bullock first announced his run for president: "The Video EVERYONE is Sending to Me"

PRIOR POST FROM MAY 14, 2019

OK. Yes. I got it. I've seen it. It's 745 at night. I just got back from a kid's basketball practice, and I figured I better post this video so everybody knows they can stop sending me the video now.

(Of course I say this all in good fun- thanks to everyone for the great tips)

For those of you who haven't seen it, the same day that Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) announced his run for president, the GOP unleashed an embarrassing clip of Bullock struggling to answer a basic question: "What have you been proudest to achieve as governor?"

Here's the video:

All I know is: someone should have hit the "EMERGENCY GAS SHUT-OFF" button behind Bullock.

America Rising shared the video, which is quickly going viral, via Twitter. They added:

Despite being in office for nearly seven years, @ GovernorBullock struggled to name a single accomplishment. Watch as he twists his way through his disastrous answer:

