Have You Read The Most Popular Novel In Montana?

Grand Canyon University recently did a study on the most popular New York Times Bestselling books in each state. Let me tell you, I squealed a little when I saw Montana's. I am so proud of our state, a book by my favorite author is in the top spot!

The study reported on how reading can increase empathy and connectivity to regions of the brain associated with perspective. Forbes cites how reading fiction can increase our understanding of other humans and can help us view the world from different points of view.

Reading fiction helps to increase creativity in all areas of our lives, from hobbies to our jobs. Those who want to be an effective and empathetic leader should mix good fiction with their non-fiction reads.

So, what is Montana's favorite NYT Bestselling book? It is "House of Sky and Breath" by Sarah J. Maas. Have you read this book? What do you think?

Sarah J. Maas is my favorite author, and this book is the second in the "Crescent City" series. The series isn't my favorite of her endeavors, but it is still really good. The series follows Bryce Quinlan and Hunt Athalar as they investigate crimes committed by demons and attempt to save their city.

I just bought "The House of Flame and Shadow" the other day, so we'll see if the story gets better. The first two books just felt a bit convoluted to me.

My favorite SJM series is the Throne of Glass series. You should absolutely check it out. The main character, Celaena, is an assassin and generally cool as heck. One of my best friends once told me that the character reminded her of me more than any other character in any other book she's read. Take that as you will.