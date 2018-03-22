Do You Have Password Issues?

It feels like it is becoming more common. I come into work, flip on the computer and there it is, time once again to change my password.

I understand security issues, but it feels like I have to change my password all of the time even though it's only every 90 days. What's even worse is, I can't use any password that I have ever used before. I can come up with new passwords. That not the problem. The issue is remembering it. When I change my password for the login on my computer, I immediately have to change it for everything else I log into so that I don't end up confusing myself even further.

I think I have stretched my brain on being creative when it comes to inventing new passwords though. There are only so many I can come up with. At least let me recycle one or two from the past. I thought it was good to recycle. That's what all the commercials say.

If you are wondering if your password is bad or not, check this out. TIME released the top 25 worst passwords for 2017. If yours is on this list, you may want to rethink it.

Worst Password for 2017