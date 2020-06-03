Does Anyone Use Horoscope Pickup Lines Anymore?

"What's Your Sign?"

This was supposedly a pickup line back in the '70s. I was sitting here this morning wondering if any of the traits of my sign are accurate. So I looked it up.

According to the horoscopes section on LoveToKnow.com, I'm "mutable/changeable. I have a bright intellect and enjoy mental challenges. I'm high energy and like to keep constantly moving. I also must be allowed to roam free and will always return home." (It sounds like I'm a good dog.)

The best love matches for me are another Sagittarius, an Aries, Leo, Aquarius or Libra.

I'm curious, I guess, if married couples put any stock in this. Or did you just fall in love with your significant other and that was it?

I know that horoscopes were a big deal back in the 1970s. We even had one radio morning guy in Great Falls give them out each day.

Back in the mid-1970s, my folks got me a Texas Instruments TI-30 calculator. It came with a formula that you could use to see if your day was going to be a good one or not. I had to know what mine said for today. So I googled it.

Apparently, my ventures will scale to new heights according to Ganesha. OK. But since golf is all I have left on my schedule today, that must mean that I'm going to get my mid-irons well. I sure hope so. I'm due.

And since my symbol is the archer centaur, I should probably take up archery. I've got be better at that than I am at golf.