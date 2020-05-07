Doesn’t Have To Be May 5 To Enjoy a Margarita
I pushed the espresso machine to the back, and dusted off the Margaritaville drink machine this week to create a tasty Strawberry-Blueberry Margarita.
A new survey from House Method showed it costs about $2.42 to make a Margarita at-home in the state of Montana. That's compared to the national average of $2.56 per drink.
Whatever the cost per glass, here's my Margarita recipe that you can make at home and enjoy on May 5, or the other 364 days in the year:
(To get the full experience, I recommend you turn on Luke Bryan's "One Margarita," Dan+Shay's "Tequila," or anything from Jimmy Buffett while creating this beverage.)
- Remove the top of Margaritaville machine and fill with ice
- Measure six (6) fluid ounces of Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila
- Pour the tequila into the Margaritaville mixer glass
- Pour in 8 ounces of Strawberry puree mix, and a half a cup of frozen strawberries.
- Add a half 3/4 a cup of frozen blueberries.
- Moisten the rim of the Margarita glass, and dip into sugar (or stevia).
- Hit the magic green button, and watch the Margaritaville magic happen:
- Pour Margarita into your chilled, sugar-rimed glass. Should make 6-8 servings.
- Add a bit of whipped cream, and your frozen Strawberry-Blueberry Margarita treat is ready to enjoy.
CLICK HERE to see the ULTIMATE Margaritaville machine maker.