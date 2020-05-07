Doesn’t Have To Be May 5 To Enjoy a Margarita

I pushed the espresso machine to the back, and dusted off the Margaritaville drink machine this week to create a tasty Strawberry-Blueberry Margarita.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

A new survey from House Method showed it costs about $2.42 to make a Margarita at-home in the state of Montana. That's compared to the national average of $2.56 per drink.

Credit: Johnny Vincent

Whatever the cost per glass, here's my Margarita recipe that you can make at home and enjoy on May 5, or the other 364 days in the year:

(To get the full experience, I recommend you turn on Luke Bryan's "One Margarita," Dan+Shay's "Tequila," or anything from Jimmy Buffett while creating this beverage.)

Remove the top of Margaritaville machine and fill with ice

Credit: Johnny Vincent

Measure six (6) fluid ounces of Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Pour the tequila into the Margaritaville mixer glass

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Pour in 8 ounces of Strawberry puree mix, and a half a cup of frozen strawberries.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Add a half 3/4 a cup of frozen blueberries.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Moisten the rim of the Margarita glass, and dip into sugar (or stevia).

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Hit the magic green button, and watch the Margaritaville magic happen:

Pour Margarita into your chilled, sugar-rimed glass. Should make 6-8 servings.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Add a bit of whipped cream, and your frozen Strawberry-Blueberry Margarita treat is ready to enjoy.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

CLICK HERE to see the ULTIMATE Margaritaville machine maker.