Dog House Parade October 30 At Metrapark in Billings Update

This is an update for the Doghouse Parade. It's crunch time folks, so put the finishing touches on those dog houses. Everything is coming together. The huge banquet and Gala is sold out so buy a fancy dress and get ready for a great night.

Dog house delivery is slated for Friday the 29th and also early on Saturday the 30th no later than 9 am. The public viewing is free on Saturday, October 30th between 10 am to 3 pm.

Here is an example of what is being put into these works of art.

Dog House Donation

Bring your whole family so they can see these dog house masterpieces come together. Individuals and businesses put in a great deal of time and resources to build some great doghouses. Best of all, everyone is encouraged to vote at the preview prior to the auction. If you were not able to get tickets to the Gala you will still be able to come in for the Public auction that evening at about 7:30.pm. We have arranged for bleachers to be set up to accommodate you folks who want to bid. This will be a huge event that is only made possible from the support of the Billings Community.

Get our free mobile app

All proceeds after expenses will be donated to the Yellowstone Animal Shelter. No matter how you choose to participate it will be a great time had by all. Drop off of all doghouses on Friday the 29th and early Saturday the 30th. The event is all day on Saturday the 30th with the finale being the auction. Hosted by Mark and Paul, The Breakfast Flakes from Cat Country 102.9