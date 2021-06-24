Build a Dog House and Help Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

Big news and you're the first to know. If you've driven by Metra this week you probably noticed all the campers and trailers. Well, that's all the people involved in the big dog show that runs thru Sunday. We are hoping to capitalize on people's love for dogs by having the first Dog House Parade this fall. It would be a fundraiser for the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter but we first need a commitment from you.

We need people to build and design the best most unique dog houses you've ever seen. Anyone can build. Do-it-yourselfers, construction companies, handymen, woodworkers--anyone. If we can get a commitment of 25 dog houses, Mark and I will host a huge banquet, with a pet trade show and auction for the dog houses. The public will be encouraged to attend just to view these awesome unbelievable dog houses and vote on your favorite.

Prizes will be awarded for the best of show, just like dog shows do. The proceeds will benefit the shelter for their operational costs. This could be a great event for the whole family. We'll promise a great banquet a great time, lots of laughs and an opportunity for you to own the most unique dog house in the neighborhood. I love dogs, you love dogs so let's make it work. There are so many builders out there right now, I know we can reach our goal and you'll have wagging rights till the next one.

Give us a call, drop us a comment, send an e-mail, message us on the app--whatever--and let's see if we can do something that makes us the best place to live, raise a family and raise a dog. Hope we hear from you. See ya tomorrow at 5.

Phone: 406-248-5665

Email: flakes103@yahoo.com

Or download the app and message us

