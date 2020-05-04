Don’t Try To Return Certain Things At Walmart For A While

With everything COVID-19 going on, one may not stop to think that returning an item they purchased from a store, like Walmart (and it's not the right size, color etc.) would be an issue. Lesson learned. My daughter tried to return some clothing that she bought, and they said they wouldn't let her return it right now but to save the receipt and she could return it when virus stuff was over. She asked when that might be and they said who knows. Alright, we can deal with that, but the receipt says the return is only good for 90 days. I do believe that they will honor the return even after the 90 days, but when will we know when we can return it? Will they advertise that the virus is gone and now we can get our money back? Are all of the stores doing this?