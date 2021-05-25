A Few Things That Mean You’re Dressing Like A Montanan

One of the many great things about my job is how I can dress for work. And if you know me at all, then you know I'm wearing denim carpenter shorts and either a t-shirt or golf shirt. There may be one or two days during the winter when it's twenty-five below zero and the wind is blowing about 30 miles per hour, and I might put on jeans. But it's generally the same thing for me each day. I could probably tie my own tie if I had to, but it's been a very long time since I've had to try.

As I've gotten older, I've gotten better at reading people. And I would be willing to bet that I can pick out who is from here and who is not.

On the air through the years, we've talked about how most members of society don't dress up when they go out for most social events anymore.

One of the changes that I actually like is ladies wearing ball caps. Many cap wearers can be labeled because of who they are promoting on the caps. For instance, if I see somebody wearing a "King Ropes" hat, I know that you live in the area.

Trying to tell if ladies are from here in the wintertime can be harder though. Some gals are wearing every coat they own on a blustery winter day. While other ladies, who are generally wearing some sort of cowboy boot, combined with a jacket that won't get in the way of work on the farm or ranch, most likely live in the 406.

For me, cowboy hat wearers are the hard ones. Why don't they wear those to work? Do you have different cowboy hats for nice restaurants? I don't know the answer. But I know that you probably live around here somewhere.

H/T wjbq.com

