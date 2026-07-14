I never thought I'd hear the day when a VCR is considered retro, but here we are. If you're a Gen X'er, you clearly remember the first VCR your parents proudly hooked up to the (super heavy) TV in your orange/brownish-carpeted living room around 1985.

The VCR brought affordable movies to our homes, revolutionizing the way we consume entertainment. Sure, there were home movie projectors and cameras decades before the VCR, but the early cameras didn't have sound, the film was somewhat expensive, and dragging out the finicky projector was a project unto itself.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Get your hands on some retro electronics this weekend in Billings.

VCRs are experiencing a moment, and if you'd like to get your hands on some "vintage" video equipment, audio equipment, cassette decks, reel-to-reel machines, and other odds and ends, you might want to check out the We're Moving Warehouse Sale at Yellowstone E-Waste.

Normally off-limits to the public for digital data security purposes, the warehouse section of Yellowstone E-Waste/Replay is now stacked with shelves of audio and video stuff for sale, including what looks like a decent selection of old radios, boom boxes, and stereos, a personal interest for this guy.

They also said they have thousands of remote controls. (!!!) Finally, an opportunity to find a replacement TV remote for the one that your knothead dog destroyed.

Photo by Feodor Chistyakov on Unsplash Photo by Feodor Chistyakov on Unsplash

After twenty years of serving the Billings area, Yellowstone E-Waste is moving to a new location. During their warehouse sale, July 16 - 18, from 10 AM to 3 PM, you'll find them at their current location at 419 N 15th St., essentially on 4th Ave North, on your way towards the Metra.

On July 25, Yellowstone E-Waste will be open at its new location at 1265 Sannon Blvd, Billings, 59101. That's off the North Frontage Road in Lockwood, across the Interstate from Bretz RV & Marine.

Billings isn't exactly at the forefront of recycling, unfortunately.

For most household recyclable waste, you have to really want to do it to make it work. However, Yellowstone E-Waste makes it pretty easy to keep toxin-leaching electronics out of the landfill and potentially our aquifers.

Check them out next time you need to dispose of electronics of all kinds. They'll securely destroy any hard drives or digital storage devices, and you'll help keep nasty chemicals out of the earth.

Montana's Gen X Will Love This Retro Collectibles Store Keep it Alive in Billings, MT, is not your parents' antique store. Loaded with 80's, 90's, and early 2K collectibles, it's a must-see for those who remember the California Raisins. Gallery Credit: Michael Foth