A Very Strong Chance Elon Musk Was in Montana?
Was Elon Musk recently at an ultra-exclusive Montana hideout?
We're not one to typically spread rumors, but this one is simply too good to pass up. A Montana Politics Reddit thread gained traction this week (3/26/25) that Elon Musk was/is in Montana.
Comments shared supposed eyewitness accounts of at least a dozen black SUVs lined up at the Bozeman International Airport in Belgrade. Musk has been traveling in a similar motorcade style since becoming the leader of DOGE.
87 private jets reportedly flew into Bozeman that same day.
I have no idea how many private jets typically land in Bozeman (surely there are many), but 87 in one day seems above average. Side note: My parents live in the helicopter flight path between the Bozeman airport and Big Sky, and charter and private helicopters fly over their house multiple times per day, every day.
Supposedly, Musk and other billionaires landed in the Treasure State for a high-powered banking summit. This conference reportedly took place behind the exclusive gates of the Yellowstone Club, a favorite getaway for the extremely wealthy.
My weak online attempt at digging into the details of this meeting ended with... not much. I would guess these types of events are very much invite-only, and everyday Joe Shmucks like me are not on that list.
Celebrities and the wealthy love the Yellowstone Club.
Tom Brady, Justin Timberlake, Bill Gates, and many other names you'd recognize reportedly own property or are members at the Club. The Kardashians probably do, too. Remember that one time their SUV slid off the highway near Belgrade? That was something.
