Fair Stages Will Shine with Talent Across Montana This Year

Spring has sprung in Montana, and summertime will be here before we know it. With summer comes several fairs across the Treasure State. Concert details have been released for three of the biggest fairs in Montana: the Montana State Fair in Great Falls, the Big Sky Country State Fair in Bozeman, and MontanaFair in Billings. Here's the entertainment lineup at each for 2025.

Montana State Fair - July 25 to August 8 in Great Falls

The State Fair in Great Falls always has a great concert lineup, and 2025 is no exception. Here's who's hitting ExpoPark this year.

July 27 - Jo Dee Messina

July 28 - Tucker Wetmore

July 29 - The Oakridge Boys

July 31 - Smashmouth

August 1 - Scotty McCreery

August 2 - Lecrae

Big Sky Country State Fair - July 16 to July 20 in Bozeman

The Gallatin County Fairgrounds will come alive in July with three fun outdoor concerts on the main stage.

July 16 - Chris Jansen

July 17 - Trampled by Turtles

July 18 - Ja Rule

MontanaFair - August 8 to August 16 in Billings

MontanaFair typically has a Country concert, a Pop or Hip-Hop concert, and a Rock concert. This year, the lineup appears to be missing a Rock show; the fair opted for a comedian instead.

August 8 - Flo Rida

August 9 - Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias

August 10 - Russel Dickerson

