Fair Stages Will Shine with Talent Across Montana This Year
Spring has sprung in Montana, and summertime will be here before we know it. With summer comes several fairs across the Treasure State. Concert details have been released for three of the biggest fairs in Montana: the Montana State Fair in Great Falls, the Big Sky Country State Fair in Bozeman, and MontanaFair in Billings. Here's the entertainment lineup at each for 2025.
Montana State Fair - July 25 to August 8 in Great Falls
The State Fair in Great Falls always has a great concert lineup, and 2025 is no exception. Here's who's hitting ExpoPark this year.
- July 27 - Jo Dee Messina
- July 28 - Tucker Wetmore
- July 29 - The Oakridge Boys
- July 31 - Smashmouth
- August 1 - Scotty McCreery
- August 2 - Lecrae
Big Sky Country State Fair - July 16 to July 20 in Bozeman
The Gallatin County Fairgrounds will come alive in July with three fun outdoor concerts on the main stage.
- July 16 - Chris Jansen
- July 17 - Trampled by Turtles
- July 18 - Ja Rule
MontanaFair - August 8 to August 16 in Billings
MontanaFair typically has a Country concert, a Pop or Hip-Hop concert, and a Rock concert. This year, the lineup appears to be missing a Rock show; the fair opted for a comedian instead.
- August 8 - Flo Rida
- August 9 - Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias
- August 10 - Russel Dickerson
