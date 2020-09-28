Family Friendly Event for Citizens 4 Our Vets on Saturday (10/3)

A Huntley based non-profit organization that assists local veterans is hosting a fun, family-friendly event this weekend, that will include a cornhole tournament and more.

Citizens 4 Our Vets (C4RV) will have their biggest fundraiser this Saturday, October 3, with plenty of activities for everyone at Project Veterans Park in Huntley. According to the press release, there will be a car show, a live auction, music, refreshments, and a cornhole tournament.

A bonfire at dusk is planned to wrap up the fundraising event for C4RV.

Citizens 4 Our Veterans is a non-profit that will assist local veterans financially with rental deposits, car purchases, and other essential needs. Here are some of the ways CR4V has helped local veterans:

assistance with utility payments

assistance with rent payments, and deposits.

bought an airline ticket for a young active duty veteran so they could attend her grandfathers funeral.

donated fans and microwaves to Volunteers of America to distribute to vets.

helped purchase wreaths for Wreaths Across America for the Veterans Cemetery in Laurel.

CLICK HERE for more information about Citizens 4 Our Veterans.