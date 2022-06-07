Big Money Cornhole, Repeat Offenders at Laurel Dodgers Party 6/11

Put the 'fun' in fundraiser, Saturday, June 11th in Laurel

Montanans are typically big supporters of our local youth. From helping sponsor school trips to Washington DC to small businesses plunking down a few hundred dollars to help pay for their local little tykes soccer team tee shirts, we're not averse to helping out where it matters. This Saturday (6/11), there's a heck of a fundraiser happening at Thompson Park in Laurel for the Laurel Dodgers American Legion baseball team.

Bring your cornhole skills and you could earn big money.

Only 64 teams can participate and the entry fee is $100 per team. Big money is up for grabs, with 1st place earning a $1,500 payout*. 2nd place takes $500 and 3rd gets their entry fee back. The Calcutta starts at 1 pm and the cornhole tournament begins at 3 pm. Registration begins at noon at Thompson Park. *Payouts are dependent on the total number of teams participating

Not a cornholer? Come out for the party in the park, featuring the Repeat Offenders.

My cornhole skills are fairly "meh", so I won't be participating in the tournament. However, I'm a big fan of the Repeat Offenders. They do awesome rock-n-roll renditions of mostly 80s songs and they're such a fun, talented band. Also, I appreciate how they don't take themselves too seriously. Their Facebook intro reads,

Hits and crappy songs from the 80's and on! This isn't your daddy's classic rock band...

Gate admission for the street party is $10. Food trucks and beverages will be available to quench your hunger and thirst (no coolers, please) and the band is set to play from 8 to 11 pm at Thompson Park.

Support American Legion Baseball.

American Legion Baseball was conceived in South Dakota in 1925 and Montana American Legion sponsored a Junior Series the following year. Since its inception, over 10 million kids have participated in Legion ball. 55% of MLB players played American Legion baseball and 75% of college players came from an American Legion team. The Laurel Dodgers won the state A title in 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2013.