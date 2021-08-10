Famous Montana Bar Featured on Jeopardy

Since the passing of Alex Trebek, it seems that producers are trying their hardest to fill his shoes. But, those shoes seem almost impossible to fill. Alex hosted the show for 36 years. After Alex passed away last year, several guest host have stepped in. Hosts ranging from NFL quarterback Aaron Rogers to Anderson Cooper. It now appears that they may have someone they think can take on the hosting gig permanently. And that person just might be the Executive Producer of the show, Mike Richards.

According to CNN

Richards, who is currently the executive producer of “Jeopardy!,” said “no final decisions have been made” about the next host. “Discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing,” he wrote in an internal memo Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Sony, the production company behind the game show, shared the memo.

The appearance of Richards picking himself to succeed Alex Trebek has generated some backlash in the days since Variety first reported that he was in “advanced negotiations” to take over the show.

Richards noted in his memo that “the choice on this is not my decision and never has been.”

Regardless of the negotiations or who they choose to host the show, THE SHOW MUST GO ON. Just this past week, Montana Jeopardy fans were elated to see a Montana related question pop up on the screen.

We have all heard of the Sip N Dip in Great Falls. Possibly the most famous bar in Montana. It is a VERY unique place.

So what is the answer? Please use it in the form of a question.

