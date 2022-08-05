Billings Police are on the scene of another fatal motorcycle wreck that occurred just after noon today (Friday 8/5).

According to the post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, a man lost control of his motorcycle and "collided with a tree" near the intersection of Overland Avenue and Peach Tree Road.

According to the post from BPD Sgt. Chaney, the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Billings Police said the man wasn't wearing a helmet.

The Billings Police crash investigation team is on the scene of the fatal accident and advises motorists that Overland Avenue will be closed from Peach Tree Road to Creekside Road until the scene is cleared.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more information is released by the Billings Police Department.