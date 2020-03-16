Finding Some Good News During the Coronavirus Outbreak

While most of the news about the coronavirus outbreak seems grim, there have been many inspiring stories from around the country, and the world.

Here's a quick roundup of some good news we've seen regarding COVID-19:

A video of people in Italy singing on their balconies while on lockdown is going viral.

South Korea is reporting more recoveries than coronavirus cases for the first time, according to Reuters.

A Durham, North Carolina woman has been grocery shopping on her lunch break for her elderly neighbors, to minimize their coronavirus threat.

A Portland, Oregon distillery is bottling hand sanitizer, and giving it away for free.

A convenience store in Scotland has been handing out free facemasks and hand sanitizer to people over 65.