Finding Some Good News During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Credit: Audrey Weil via Twitter

While most of the news about the coronavirus outbreak seems grim, there have been many inspiring stories from around the country, and the world.

Here's a quick roundup of some good news we've seen regarding COVID-19:

  • A video of people in Italy singing on their balconies while on lockdown is going viral.
          • South Korea is reporting more recoveries than coronavirus cases for the first time, according to Reuters.
          • A Durham, North Carolina woman has been grocery shopping on her lunch break for her elderly neighbors, to minimize their coronavirus threat.
          • A Portland, Oregon distillery is bottling hand sanitizer, and giving it away for free.
        • A convenience store in Scotland has been handing out free facemasks and hand sanitizer to people over 65.

  • Doctors in Wuhan celebrate the closure of the last temporary hospital in China, following dramatic fall in coronavirus cases.

     

    CLICK HERE     for a comprehensive list of coronavirus resources and updates.

Filed Under: coronavirus, good news
Categories: Health, Johnny Vincent, National News, Show Topic
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top